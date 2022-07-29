Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

ADN opened at C$16.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28. The company has a market cap of C$281.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.47. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$19.83.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$26.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 0.9899999 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.