Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Sells $159,855.56 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $303.68 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.59 and its 200 day moving average is $311.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

