Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $41,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,277 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.70. 14,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,831. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.00. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.