Add.xyz Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (ADD)

Add.xyz (ADD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $203,360.23 and $4.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz.

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

