adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Cut to €145.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €255.00 ($260.20) to €235.00 ($239.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.13.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $85.30 on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. Research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in adidas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.