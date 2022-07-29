Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 834 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $403.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.00. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $188.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.