ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.18

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.18 and traded as high as $7.18. ADT shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 2,057,398 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.27%.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in ADT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,512,631 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $206,151,000 after acquiring an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ADT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $165,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ADT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,097,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $31,103,000 after buying an additional 221,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ADT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,752,851 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 70,849 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Articles

