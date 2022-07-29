Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.02. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Insider Activity at Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos acquired 30,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $59,200. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 158,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 260,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

