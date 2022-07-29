Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Up 10.1%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) shares were up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 3,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 108,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

