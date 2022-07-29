Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Up 10.1%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares were up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 3,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 108,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $507.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
