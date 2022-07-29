Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $66.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

Several research firms have commented on ALK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after acquiring an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

