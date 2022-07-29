Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their maintains rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACI. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACI stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 199,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 133,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

