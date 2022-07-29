Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.37 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $47.37 million and $14.18 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.81 or 0.00131978 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,095.09 or 0.99968698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00128059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033057 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,665,339 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,048 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

