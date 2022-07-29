Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $432.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the first quarter worth $690,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.