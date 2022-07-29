Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $402.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $438.00 to $402.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $362.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $282.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.94. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after buying an additional 462,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

