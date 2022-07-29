Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $282.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.33 and its 200 day moving average is $369.94. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

