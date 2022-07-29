Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Evercore ISI

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $362.78.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $282.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.94. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 44.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 59.9% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 175.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.