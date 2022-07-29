Align Technology’s (ALGN) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.78.

Shares of ALGN traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.28. 6,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,017. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $73,853,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $74,984,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

