Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes updated its FY22 guidance to $0.18 EPS.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 0.70. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,869 over the last ninety days. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.