Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 49,628 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $124,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 282,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after buying an additional 209,161 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 18,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 344,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $94,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 59,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.38. 17,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,344. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

