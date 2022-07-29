Allen Investment Management LLC Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.87 billion, a PE ratio of 176.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,842,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,842,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,573. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

