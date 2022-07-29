Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,810. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.60. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

