Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 94,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.57. 27,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,080. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

