Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. 280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

