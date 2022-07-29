Allred Capital Management LLC Has $294,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 89,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 113.5% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,276,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 67,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 84,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ETN opened at $146.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.03.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.