Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of American Express by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after buying an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $152.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

