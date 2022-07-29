AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 2,948 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 216.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

