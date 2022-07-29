Alphr finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,854.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a market cap of $24,376.49 and approximately $25,854.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00725217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001528 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
