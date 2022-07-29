Alphr finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,854.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a market cap of $24,376.49 and approximately $25,854.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00725217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.