Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 145.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

Altigen Communications stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.88 and a beta of 1.32. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.