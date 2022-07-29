Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 101,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,601,559. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

