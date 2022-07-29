Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.