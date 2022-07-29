Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the June 30th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aluminum Co. of China

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,251 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period.

Aluminum Co. of China Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ACH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,278. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.71%. Research analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aluminum Co. of China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Aluminum Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

