Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.99 million, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.02. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Amarin by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 114,987 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Amarin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.