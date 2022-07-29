Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.39% from the company’s previous close.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Amedisys from $181.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of AMED traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.60. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $264.10. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

