América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

América Móvil Trading Up 3.3 %

AMOV stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 4,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in América Móvil stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

