América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in América Móvil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in América Móvil by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

América Móvil Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE AMX opened at $18.95 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

