American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lifted by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 4.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $152.79. 25,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,583. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average is $169.04. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

