American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.87

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.87 and traded as low as C$3.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$3.51, with a volume of 43,105 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOT.UN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.61 million and a P/E ratio of -33.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -28.85%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

