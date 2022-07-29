American Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

American Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 0.3% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American Planning Services Inc. owned about 4.23% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $110.78 and a 1-year high of $167.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.73.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.