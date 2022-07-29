Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $23.31 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

