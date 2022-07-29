Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 22.99% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $127.47 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $110.78 and a 1-year high of $167.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average of $133.73.

