Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 264 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,219,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $536.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.86 and a 200 day moving average of $513.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

