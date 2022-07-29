AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 8,540 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after acquiring an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $145.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.11.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.73.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

