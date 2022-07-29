AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 2,060 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $7,539,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.06.

SBA Communications stock opened at $334.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

