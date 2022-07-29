AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys Shares of 5,970 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $533.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $518.86 and its 200 day moving average is $563.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

