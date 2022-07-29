AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,580 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $510,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

