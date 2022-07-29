AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 20,869 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,869 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Infosys were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

