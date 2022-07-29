AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 33,559 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,559 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $23,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 78,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 649,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 246,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

