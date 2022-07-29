AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $21,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DD opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

