AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.40

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.40 and last traded at $76.66, with a volume of 16223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.31.

AMTD Digital Trading Up 134.7 %

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

