Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toromont Industries Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toromont Industries in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$860.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$805.20 million.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TIH. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.90.

TIH opened at C$104.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$104.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$110.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 23.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Insider Activity at Toromont Industries

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,306,050.80.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.